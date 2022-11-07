Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 7.0% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 59,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Element Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 512,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 164,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.38. The company had a trading volume of 13,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,734. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. Element Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.45%.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

