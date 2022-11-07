Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $995.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 31.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,227,000 after purchasing an additional 109,018 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 209.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

