Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $52.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $995.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.96.
EBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.
Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.
