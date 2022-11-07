Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.00 billion-$21.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.64 billion. Emerson Electric also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.89 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $2.30 on Monday, reaching $91.39. 172,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,123,992. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.78 and its 200-day moving average is $83.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $116,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 53.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

