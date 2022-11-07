Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Up 4.8%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.74 and last traded at $47.74. 722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 357,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Encore Capital Group Stock Up 5.9 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

About Encore Capital Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 715.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Encore Capital Group by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

(Get Rating)

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

See Also

