Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Up 4.8%

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.74 and last traded at $47.74. 722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 357,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on ECPG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Encore Capital Group Stock Up 5.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $56.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.42.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Capital Group
About Encore Capital Group
Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Encore Capital Group (ECPG)
- Bulls Vs Bears: Mullen Automotive Short Interest Grows
- Palantir Falls Into The Hands Of Value Investors
- The Analysts Can’t Keep Up with Arista Networks Stock
- 3 Reasons Amazon Will Deliver Better 2023 Returns
- A Turnaround is Brewing in Starbucks Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.