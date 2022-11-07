Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB) PT Lowered to $15.00

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EHAB. Bank of America initiated coverage on Enhabit in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
Enhabit Price Performance
EHAB opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Enhabit has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.35.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Enhabit in the second quarter valued at $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enhabit in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.
