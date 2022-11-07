Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ESVIF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$5.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of Ensign Energy Services stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. Ensign Energy Services has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

