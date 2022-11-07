EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.02-2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.22-1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion. EPAM Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.62-$2.70 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $424.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $440.50.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $11.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $312.52. The company had a trading volume of 518,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,034. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $369.32 and its 200-day moving average is $348.13.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.86. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.84, for a total value of $5,877,719.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,040.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 36.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

