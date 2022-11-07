Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 7th (AMADY, AMG, ASAAF, ASOMY, ATOGF, AXAHY, BAESY, BCKIF, BMW, BMWYY)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 7th:

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($62.00) to €61.00 ($61.00).

Get Amadeus IT Group SA alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its target price raised by Barrington Research from $145.00 to $155.00.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:ASAAF)

had its price target trimmed by Berenberg Bank from €38.00 ($38.00) to €28.00 ($28.00).

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from GBX 740 ($8.56) to GBX 720 ($8.32).

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from €30.00 ($30.00) to €25.00 ($25.00).

AUTO1 Group (OTC:ATOGF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €23.00 ($23.00) to €14.00 ($14.00).

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($30.00) to €32.00 ($32.00). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,000 ($11.56) to GBX 1,100 ($12.72).

Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 510 ($5.90) to GBX 475 ($5.49).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) was given a €107.00 ($107.00) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($95.00). Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from CHF 2,600 to CHF 2,400. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.25 ($3.25) to €3.50 ($3.50). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $250.00 to $265.00. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $35.00 to $26.00.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CMPVF) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($37.00) to €36.00 ($36.00).

Dätwyler (OTC:DATWY) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 222 to CHF 188. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $390.00 to $416.00.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $37.00 to $39.00.

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from 1,000.00 to 850.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($38.00) to €39.00 ($39.00). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €19.00 ($19.00) to €17.00 ($17.00).

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from €77.00 ($77.00) to €78.00 ($78.00).

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $70.00 to $60.00.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $65.00 to $55.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.00) to €33.40 ($33.40). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from €37.00 ($37.00) to €39.00 ($39.00). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from €36.00 ($36.00) to €37.00 ($37.00).

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $37.00 to $35.00.

HeidelbergCement (OTCMKTS:HDELY) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from €65.00 ($65.00) to €60.00 ($60.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,900 ($21.97) to GBX 1,800 ($20.81).

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $71.00 to $63.00.

Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €30.00 ($30.00) to €32.00 ($32.00).

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €185.00 ($185.00) to €197.00 ($197.00). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00). Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €2.30 ($2.30) to €2.50 ($2.50).

Krones (ETR:KRN) was given a €97.00 ($97.00) target price by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 550 ($6.36) to GBX 600 ($6.94).

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 630 ($7.28) to GBX 645 ($7.46).

Lucara Diamond (OTCMKTS:LUCRF) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from C$1.20 to C$1.10.

Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 130 ($1.50) to GBX 70 ($0.81).

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its target price reduced by Barclays PLC from €125.00 ($125.00) to €110.00 ($110.00). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from £158 ($182.68) to £166 ($191.93).

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.00 to $5.00.

QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQY) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 375 ($4.34) to GBX 410 ($4.74).

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €52.00 ($52.00) to €50.00 ($50.00).

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($34.00) to €33.00 ($33.00). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($34.00) to €37.00 ($37.00). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Solvay (OTC:SLVYY) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from €98.00 ($98.00) to €119.00 ($119.00). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from €59.00 ($59.00) to €52.00 ($52.00).

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.25 to $3.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Symrise (FRA:SY1) was given a €111.00 ($111.00) price target by analysts at Warburg Research.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from €3.90 ($3.90) to €4.10 ($4.10).

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group AG to C$36.50.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 371 ($4.29) to GBX 350 ($4.05).

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from 191.00 to 183.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $7.00 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.