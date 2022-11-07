Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $121.42 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00009389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $121.42 million and $1.03 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,884.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00342158 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019982 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00120631 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00745403 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.00566089 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.68 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,922,265 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

