Ergo (ERG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $122.52 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. Ergo has a total market cap of $122.52 million and $1.11 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ergo has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.98 or 0.00009581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,634.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.83 or 0.00328715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00121654 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00757504 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.21 or 0.00572878 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004811 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00230273 BTC.

Ergo Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 61,968,948 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Ergo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

