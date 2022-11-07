Everbridge (EVBG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Everbridge to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Everbridge to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVBG opened at $26.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $164.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 3,589 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $111,761.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 61.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 96.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,972,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth approximately $14,314,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

