Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,281 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.77. The company had a trading volume of 549,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,582,266. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.55. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $57.96 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The stock has a market cap of $468.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.