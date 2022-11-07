Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.86-$1.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $640-$660 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $632.36 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.86-$1.93 EPS.

Shares of FN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.39. 225,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.64. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $74.57 and a 1 year high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.09. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $587.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.10.

In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $2,958,646.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares in the company, valued at $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,129 shares of company stock worth $12,818,755 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fabrinet in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Fabrinet by 99.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fabrinet by 6.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

