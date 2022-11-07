Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $346.74. 98,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,840. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $348.85 and a 200-day moving average of $361.93.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

