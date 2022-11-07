Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Pfizer by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 191,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,022 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 53,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 416,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 58,668 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.98. The company had a trading volume of 478,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,969,189. The company has a market cap of $263.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

