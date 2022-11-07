Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Has $17.77 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 8.3% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $17,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,504,000 after acquiring an additional 223,869 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

IJR traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.20. 148,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,725,915. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.54. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

