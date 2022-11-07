Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on FRT. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.92. 672,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile
Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.
