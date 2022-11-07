Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.89.

RACE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:RACE opened at $199.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.47. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.26.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 324.6% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 15.0% in the third quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Ferrari by 49.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

