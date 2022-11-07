Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Sold by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC lessened its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,948 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $32,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.97. 2,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,436. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.