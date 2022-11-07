First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Lowered to C$19.00 at CIBC

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FCR.UN. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on First Capital Realty from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$15.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.39. First Capital Realty has a twelve month low of C$14.08 and a twelve month high of C$19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.53.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.