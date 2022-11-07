First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.81 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. On average, analysts expect First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ FCRD remained flat at $4.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. 126,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,078. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.43. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $4.89.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.61% of the company’s stock.
THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.
