First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:INBKZ)

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 1.7 %

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a fifty-two week low of $23.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

