First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 19,732 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 593,520 shares.The stock last traded at $117.76 and had previously closed at $117.38.

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.76.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 219.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

About First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund

First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Internet Composite Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

