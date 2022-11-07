FlatQube Price Reaches $3.34 (QUBE)

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. FlatQube has a total market cap of $50.01 million and $7,680.00 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FlatQube has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One FlatQube token can currently be bought for $3.34 or 0.00016909 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FlatQube

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,955,745 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. FlatQube’s official message board is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 3.44751165 USD and is down -2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,232.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlatQube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlatQube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlatQube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

