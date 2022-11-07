Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.40- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $993.01M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.65. 43,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $37.59.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Flowserve from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

