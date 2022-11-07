Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLR. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Fluor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fluor to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:FLR opened at $32.39 on Friday. Fluor has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $32.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average of $26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a positive return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fluor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Fluor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fluor during the second quarter valued at $535,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fluor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Fluor by 6.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

