Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given New £166 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from £158 ($182.68) to £166 ($191.93) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PDYPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($147.99) to £136 ($157.24) in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £138.20 ($159.79) to £135 ($156.09) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays downgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14,375.00.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

PDYPY stock traded up $2.88 on Monday, hitting $65.50. 39,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,577. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $43.71 and a twelve month high of $85.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.85.

Flutter Entertainment Company Profile

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

