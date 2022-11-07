Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Bought by MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2,926.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,865 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 859.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCPT. Berenberg Bank lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Four Corners Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FCPT traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. 4,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.88. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.13%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.