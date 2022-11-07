FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTCI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $1.90 on Monday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 42.67% and a negative return on equity of 66.38%. The business had revenue of $30.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTC Solar will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,997,357 shares in the company, valued at $100,685,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 84,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,997,357 shares in the company, valued at $100,685,992.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 62,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total transaction of $198,336.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,475,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,591,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,724,013 shares of company stock worth $6,164,698. Insiders own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

(Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

Featured Stories

