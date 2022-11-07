Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $611 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $623.67 million. Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.60-$5.60 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Down 6.5 %

Fulgent Genetics stock traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,835. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.18.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 42.41%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Fulgent Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $29,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 1,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 96,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 247.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 83,678 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,443,000 after acquiring an additional 70,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 59,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,851 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

