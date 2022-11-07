Full Sail Capital LLC Acquires 11,502 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,502 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $178.93. 597,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,202,490. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.93.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

