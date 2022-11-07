Full Sail Capital LLC Has $14.11 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the second quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,096,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267,966 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $94.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,445,446. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.46.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

