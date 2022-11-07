Full Sail Capital LLC Has $22.65 Million Holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Full Sail Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,184 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned 0.78% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 347.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000.

VOX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average is $95.12. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $78.25 and a 1 year high of $145.39.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

