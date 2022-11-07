Full Sail Capital LLC Has $3.62 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 28.1% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.75. The stock had a trading volume of 70,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,879. The company has a market cap of $377.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.22 and a 200 day moving average of $201.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

