Full Sail Capital LLC Has $497,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Full Sail Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.5% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,509 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,939,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1,202.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,366,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $595.11.

Shares of UNH traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $541.74. 22,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,242. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.00 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $522.58 and its 200 day moving average is $514.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $506.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

