FWL Investment Management LLC Sells 6,393 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FWL Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,393 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.8% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortune 45 LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.05. 852,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,617,852. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

