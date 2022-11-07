GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $371.56 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 7th. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001049 BTC on popular exchanges. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $371.56 million and $555,013.00 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

