Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $180.06

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $180.06 and last traded at $179.99, with a volume of 25593 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $178.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $25.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,235,000 after buying an additional 16,480 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $483,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,324,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

