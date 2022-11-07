Gifto (GTO) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Gifto (GTO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. Gifto has a market capitalization of $18.47 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s launch date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@gifto.

Gifto Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

