Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.37 and last traded at $20.44. 53,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,652,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.35.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $34.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online in the third quarter worth approximately $681,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 1,168.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 79,323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Global-e Online by 176.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
