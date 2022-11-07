Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Trading Down 4.6 %

GLP stock traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.96. 525,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.39. Global Partners has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $35.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day moving average of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Global Partners had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 1.43%. Analysts predict that Global Partners will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Partners news, Director Jaime Pereira acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global Partners by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Global Partners by 334.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 58,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Global Partners by 328.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,415 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 53,964 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

