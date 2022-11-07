Gnosis Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last Week (GNO)

Gnosis (GNO) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for $117.33 or 0.00568583 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $302.65 million and $2.16 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,579,588 tokens. Gnosis’ official message board is forum.gnosis.io. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

