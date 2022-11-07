Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF) Insider Acquires £195,995.11 in Stock

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc (LON:GSF – Get Rating) insider Patrick Cox bought 173,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £195,995.11 ($226,610.14).

Patrick Cox also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Patrick Cox bought 23,053 shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £26,280.42 ($30,385.50).

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Price Performance

Shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund stock remained flat at GBX 113.60 ($1.31) during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 682,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,021. The stock has a market cap of £546.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 811.43. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 101 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 123.80 ($1.43). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 118.48.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Gore Street Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Gore Street Energy Storage Fund in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

