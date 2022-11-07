Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.61

Shares of Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.

Grasim Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grasim Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

About Grasim Industries

Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.

