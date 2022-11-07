H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.97.

Get H World Group alerts:

H World Group Price Performance

Shares of HTHT traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.96. 2,139,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,661,818. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. H World Group has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of H World Group

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.18 million. On average, analysts anticipate that H World Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in H World Group by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in H World Group by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of H World Group by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.