Halma plc (LON:HLMA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,293.50 ($26.52).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HLMA shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Halma from GBX 2,980 ($34.45) to GBX 2,260 ($26.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($24.28) price target on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Halma from GBX 1,960 ($22.66) to GBX 1,820 ($21.04) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,138 ($24.72) on Monday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 1,855.30 ($21.45) and a one year high of GBX 3,270 ($37.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,088.51 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,156. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3,321.88.

About Halma

Halma plc, through its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Safety segment provides fire detection, specialist fire suppression, elevator safety, security sensors, people and vehicle flow technologies, specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely, and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

