Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Increased to €197.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €185.00 ($185.00) to €197.00 ($197.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.53.
Hannover Rück Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.22. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
