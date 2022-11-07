Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Price Target Increased to €197.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €185.00 ($185.00) to €197.00 ($197.00) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HVRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($175.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €171.00 ($171.00) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €174.00 ($174.00) to €184.00 ($184.00) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($180.00) to €190.00 ($190.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hannover Rück from €140.00 ($140.00) to €133.70 ($133.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.53.

OTCMKTS HVRRY traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.22. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,376. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $65.98 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Hannover Rück ( OTCMKTS:HVRRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

