Harvest Finance (FARM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.51 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 7th. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $26.79 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for $39.33 or 0.00189364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00600042 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.42 or 0.31255218 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance’s genesis date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.