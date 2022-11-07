Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP lowered its position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Hayward were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HAYW. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 49.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 214,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 70,609 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 12.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 644,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 72,909 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hayward by 8.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 628,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 51,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Hayward Trading Up 3.9 %

Hayward Profile

Hayward stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.62. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

