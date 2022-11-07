HC Advisors LLC Buys 494 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

HC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the quarter. HC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Leo H. Evart Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VBR traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $159.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,946. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.67. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.